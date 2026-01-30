Every Year Companies Put On A Corporate Christmas Party, But For Many Employees, The Event Feels Like Forced Fun And They Would Rather Do Anything But Attend

Many companies put on an annual Christmas or holiday party for the employees, and while it is often not strictly mandatory, it is highly encouraged that people attend.

Unfortunately, many people hate these types of events, but they have to go anyway or they will look bad with their management.

That is what the employee in this story had to endure, and he would have rather have been doing anything else that night.

Just survived another soul-crushing corporate holiday party Four years at this company.

Now they want to be best friends?

Four years of bosses who’ve never once spoken to me outside of mandatory meetings. But tonight? Tonight they needed me at (OC City) Country Club for our “holiday celebration.”

We’re expected to show up after a full workday—unpaid, obviously—and stay until 9:30pm on a Thursday night. The location alone is a 45-minute drive from the office for most of us. The “festivities” included forced participation in trivia games with questions about stupid bro things. Real festive stuff.

The buffet featured five options: three varieties of wilted, flavorless salad and two types of overpriced, under-seasoned meat that had clearly been sitting under heat lamps since 6pm. Not once did anyone say “thank you.” Not once did our leadership acknowledge that we regularly pull 12-hour days.

No mention of the actual work we do or why they value having us there. Just vibes of “if you don’t show up to celebrate, we’ll remember that.” Not so much pressure from the owners (cheaper for them). More so from our department’s leadership (makes me look better).

These are the same young white bros who’ve walked past my desk for four years without a single conversation. But sure, let me drive to South County after work to watch you pat yourselves on back at a country club I could never afford to join.

I know I’m supposed to be grateful for the “opportunity to connect with leadership.” I know this is “just how corporate culture works.” But honestly? I’d rather have gotten those three unpaid hours back to spend literally anywhere else.

Company Christmas parties can be just awful and most people hate them.

