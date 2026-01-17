January 17, 2026 at 4:55 pm

Fans of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” Are Jumping on The Whoville Nose Trend

by Matthew Gilligan

people making the whoville nose

TikTok/@kristyannarosas/@ameliaswaby/@lucyfice

You’ve probably seen at least one version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas before, right?

Some folks grew up on the classic cartoon from the 1960s and others are more familiar with the 2000 film version with Jim Carrey.

Either way, people on TikTok are showing off their “Whoville noses” and it’s quite a hoot.

A TikTokker named Lucy posted a video and she said that she thinks this trend was made for her.

Another woman named Kristy Ann gave it a shot and said she wished she had a “cute slope” in her nose.

And then a TikTokker named Amelia jumped on the bandwagon.

She said the “trend is made for me” and she also said, “Putting this on my CV.”

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.16.54 PM Fans of How The Grinch Stole Christmas Are Jumping on The Whoville Nose Trend

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.17.09 PM Fans of How The Grinch Stole Christmas Are Jumping on The Whoville Nose Trend

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.17.29 PM Fans of How The Grinch Stole Christmas Are Jumping on The Whoville Nose Trend

Give it a shot and see if you can pull off this look!

