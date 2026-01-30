Father Asked His Son To Move Out, But He’s Not Sure It’s Feasible With His Current Injury

Some situations between a family can get really tricky to tackle!

This kid shares how he wasn’t sure if he was welcomed at his father’s place while he was injured.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not wanting to stay at an Airbnb whilst injured? Hi. New account for privacy reasons, I’m an 20 year old man.

This is where it gets weird…

I have autism so sorry if any wording is weird. When I was 13 my dad left my mum and moved to another country to be with his affair partner. They now have two kids, 5 and 2. This year for Christmas I’m visiting him, my grandma is also coming so he arranged for me to stay in an airbnb about 10 minutes away as he only had room for one guest.

UH OH…

A bit sucky as I am chronically ill and get flare ups triggered by walking but. I understood, however yesterday whilst leaving the flat I caught my hand on a door and after 5ish hours in an emergency room got confirmation it was broken. I have a splint. Bandage that covers most my arm and limits mobility, can just about manage a basic shower but cant make breakfast or get a coat on.

That’s INSANE!

Anyway, I slept on their sofa last night and today. Whilst discussing my dad said I could manage and he wanted me to go back to the airbnb. I said I wouldn’t be woken up by the kids but he said it was largely about their needs. Since his 2 year old is often taken upstairs early in the morning and he’s concerned about him being distressed by my being there.

He feels guilty about the situation…

I expressed how I would feel alone and scared and abandoned especially because I don’t speak this country’s language. And he and his wife begrudgingly agreed to let me try the sofa for one more night. But now I feel really selfish. AITA?

GEEZ! That’s sad!

Why would the father expect his sick son to leave the house?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this kid has a terrible father!

This user knows this situation will teach this kid a lot.

This user blames this guy for having expectations from the dad.

This user wants to know if this kid can leave for his house.

If only the father realized his mistake…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.