Five Below Shopper Said She Found Great Sol de Janeiro Off-Brand Beauty Products For Sale At A Store

Who’s ready for a deal?!?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A TikTokker named Abby posted a video and told viewers about sweet deals they can score at Five Below stores, and here’s the best part: she’s talking about quality dupes for Sol de Janeiro beauty brand products.

Abby told viewers, “If you are obsessed with Sol de Janeiro, get to Five Below. The Solar Flare collection smells identical.”

Abby then showed folks how three different Solar Flare products are very similar to Sol de Janeiro items.

Abby showed viewers her haul at the Five Below store and said, “Five bucks for everything. You could actually get all three body sprays, all three body butters, and you would still be less than the price of one Sol de Janeiro product.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Hands down the best dupe for Sol De Janeiro. Don’t know how long these will last at Five Below, so might want to hurry. Cheaper alternatives to Sol De Janeiro.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Head to Forever 21 to score some sweet deals!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.