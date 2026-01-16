Former Friend Was Contacted After Years Of Silence And Asked To Provide Round-The-Clock Elderly Care For Two Hundred A Week In A Home Without A/C, So He Blocked Him And Cut Ties For Good

It’s always surprising how quickly an old acquaintance can remind you why you stopped talking in the first place.

So, what would you do if someone you hadn’t spoken to in years called out of nowhere and shifted the conversation from casual catching up to an entitled request that was completely out of bounds? Would you keep it polite? Or would you be honest and make sure you never speak to him again?

In the following story, one former friend finds himself in this situation and can’t believe his ears. Here’s how it all played out.

Oh, My Rich Friends. We can’t be friends anymore.. So, tonight, an acquaintance I haven’t spoken to in at least 5 years calls me. “Marcus,” I’ll call him. Marcus did make a little chit chat, then he asked me what I’m doing for work. I say I am between full-time stuff right now, but looking. He agrees that the job market is hard and explains that he’s divesting himself of a business he’s had for decades because ‘the suckers aren’t buying anything anymore.’ I give a little laugh, because that’s a weird way to refer to clients, but maybe Marcus is a little down.

Then, Marcus brings up his problem.

He then mentioned his home in New England, and how this home on the East Coast is in a ‘highly desirable area on the beach’ and that they want to split the entire summer between the two locations because it’s so hot in the South in the summer. I say something along the lines of, “That’s a heck of a problem to have,” and we laugh again. That’s when he drops his entitled request on me. He wants someone to care for his extremely obese, nearly bed-bound elderly auntie, who lives with them. 7 days a week, no days off, for 3 months.

At first, he was really insulted.

The best part? This home is not air-conditioned. He wants to offer a fellow human $200.00 per week since it’s ‘light duty’, but he said I’d have my own room. (I own a home, so that isn’t of interest to me.) I explained that I would have to pass on this amazing offer, and Marcus got really insulted. He whined and said he didn’t know anyone as nice as me, and since I was a flight attendant before this, I know “the first aid and serving food stuff.”

Marcus said he’d call back.

Again, I declined, and he was confused. I said, ” Would you work for $200.00 a week? Because I won’t.” He said he would call in a week to see if I changed my mind. Blocked him as soon as the call ended.

Wow! That guy has some nerve with that offer.

