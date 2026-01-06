Girlfriend Asked Her Boyfriend To Stop Using Their Forks To Scratch His Back, But He Dismissed Her Concerns About Hygiene

Living with someone really teaches you what habits you can ignore and which ones you absolutely can’t.

So, what would you do if your boyfriend casually grabbed the same forks you eat with and used them to scratch his pimply, hairy back? Would you ignore the behavior? Or would you ask him to stop?

In the following story, one girlfriend finds herself in this exact situation and tries to set a boundary. Here’s what happened.

AITA (27 F) for asking my boyfriend (29 M) to stop using forks to scratch his back? Last week, my boyfriend and I were going to sleep when I noticed a fork on his nightstand. I thought it was weird and random that there was a fork there, but then I thought to myself, “Oh, he must have been having a snack or something and forgot to put the fork away,” and then just went to sleep without mentioning it to him. A few days later, we were cooking dinner together when he took a clean fork out of the cutlery drawer and used it to scratch his back, under his clothes.

Then, she caught him doing it again.

I was a little shocked and asked him what he was doing, and he said, “My back is just itchy,” and I asked, “Why do you use a fork??” and he just said, “‘Cause I can’t reach there.” I was kind of too shocked to reply, so I didn’t comment further on it. Then that same evening, we were going to sleep when he reached into the drawer on his nightstand and pulled out A FORK to scratch his back!! Then I had to tell him that I did not like that he uses forks to scratch his back, because this is something that we eat with, and he has a lot of pimples and hair on his back… and he just said that I was overreacting and it didn’t matter because they go in the dishwasher either way🫠 AITA?

Yikes! Surely he could find something else to use.

She did what most people would do, because that’s disgusting, and he needs to stop.

