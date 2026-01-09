Girlfriend Is Heartbroken To See The Toll Her Boyfriend’s Terrible Boss Takes On Him, So She Uses An Alias To Give Him An Amazing Google Review

Probably no one knows the impact of a bad boss better than the family of the worker.

I was going to tell him it was me who did it…but now I don’t think i can My boyfriend had a bad day at work. He got in trouble over something very minor and his boss blew it way out of proportion and strong armed him. His boss was mean and insulting and critical of him over a simple and harmless mistake. My bf took the brunt of it, continued working, but called me later and he was obviously upset.

He was discouraged and embarrassed, he talked about how he doesn’t want the promotion they are training for anymore and work for these horrible people that can treat and say things like that him after all that he had accomplished for the success of that company. He’s truly worked his hands to the bone. Other locations have 2-3 people doing the job that my bf does all by himself at his location and yet his location made the most profit last year. It made me sad hearing him like this because he loves his trade and his work but they tore him down that day. Fellow crazy girls will relate, but I have multiple aliases that aren’t just created yesterday. I’ve had them and been building them for years… so I used one of my aliases to make a 5 star review on his company’s Google page. In my review, I said how this isn’t my normal location I go to it was my first time here but the work was so impressive that I will be back. I said how I think I just found my go-to guy for this stuff.

I wrote that he is a talented and skilled and reliable technician and that from what I understand there is only one guy in the workshop I think his name is (my bf name) so the turnaround time also really impressed. I added that he did a great job, that he even cleaned it too. Just to make sure it didn’t sound like me, I wrote it in French. Because my French isn’t like perfect French it’s not my first language but I do know it well enough to communicate my point but I have to word it differently with my understanding of the French language. I figured when they saw his name in the review they could translate it on their phone. I’m in Canada and French is our second official language, so it’s not like no body else will understand it or be able to translate it.

Anyway, I was going to tell my bf I did that because my original intent was to his bosses to see how valuable worker he is. But then my bf texted me hours later with a screenshot of the translated review and said this is a review I just got. Look babe! Later on in the night he was almost in tears saying how good it feels to be appreciated and to be recognized like that it gives him hope and perseverance. Then I realized that it means more to him than to his bosses so, maybe in 30 years I will tell him eventually but for now… I don’t think I can.

He deserves to feel good, but with a better boss. So I hope he quits.

Why does she have them, though?

I think he would catch on.

It sounds like it motivated him to stay, though, and I don’t think that is a good thing.

