Girlfriend Wants Her Boyfriend To Wash All Of The Dishes In The Sink, But He Always Leaves One Dirty Dish As A Joke

If you went to the kitchen to wash the dishes, would you wash all of the dirty dishes or just some of them?

In this story, one woman has noticed that her boyfriend does something rather odd when he washes the dishes, and it really bothers her. He doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but she’s furious!

Let’s read the whole story to see if she’s overreacting or not.

AITA for getting upset at my boyfriend for leaving a dish in the sink? This sounds really stupid and I can’t tell if I’m crazy but every time my boyfriend does the dishes, he always leaves 1-2 dishes in the sink. For context, we’ve been together for 6 years. The issue is, whenever he does the dishes or other chores, it almost feels incomplete. He always leaves a singular dish in the sink.

He thinks it’s funny.

I’ve asked him about it and he just laughs. It almost feels like he’s purposefully leaving them for me to do. I got upset at him and told him that it feels like he’s doing it on purpose because he knows it makes me upset. I can’t exactly understand why I feel mad and why he does that. Can someone help me understand?

He doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

I’ve expressed how it makes me feel upset, especially because when I do the dishes, I do all of them at once. He thinks it’s not a big deal because he did the rest. It’s just a small little thing but it makes me feel upset for some reason?? AITA?

If it makes her upset, it is a big deal. These are the types of annoying habits that end marriages. It’s not too much to ask for her boyfriend to wash all the dishes when he’s washing dishes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would feel the same way she does.

Another person thinks this behavior would be a deal breaker.

Here’s a theory about why he’s doing this.

Another person thinks he does it on purpose.

Notice this person is talking about her ex.

A dish really can end a relationship.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.