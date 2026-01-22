Granddaughter Told Her Grandpa That His Grandkids Don’t Call Him Because He’s A Bully, But Now Her Family Is Pressuring Her To Apologize

Some family truths only come out after years of biting your tongue.

So, what would you do if an older family member constantly lashed out and talked down to others, but then complained that no one ever called them? Would you make excuses for the family’s behavior? Or would you finally say the real reason out loud?

In the following story, one granddaughter finds herself in this predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s her story.

AITA For telling my (28F) grandpa (84M) he doesn’t get calls from his grandkids because he’s a bully I was over at my grandpa’s house yesterday. He and my Nana got new phones and were trying to set them up with my help. We called customer support. My Nana was trying to increase the font on her phone, and the customer service rep was guiding us. As we were working on our phones, my grandpa got agitated. My Nana was trying to ask the representative questions, and several times my grandpa shushed her. I noticed, but I didn’t think it was a big deal, and was showing my Nana the settings on my phone and how big I could make my font.

Then, he turned his sights on her.

My grandpa leaned over and said, “Shut up.” I said “no.” He said, “I’m telling you to be quiet,” and I said, “No.” Then he stood up, took his jacket off, and said, “Get the hell out of my house.” I said “no.” He said he was going to call the police, and I said, “Fine, go ahead.” My Nana grabbed my arm and told me to stay with her at the house, too. He was yelling at me, so I told him he was mean and a bully, and that’s why none of his grandchildren call him.

This isn’t the first time he’s done this.

He told my family, and my aunt texted me to apologize. But I can’t because what I said was true. The other grandkids don’t like him, and he doesn’t have a lot of respect. His whole life he goes into these rages and in my late teens I stayed with him even though I don’t currently, and he kicked me out twice one for “breaking curfew” because I didn’t have a key to the house and couldn’t get even if I made it home. The other time was for something I don’t remember. My younger brother, when he turned 18, stayed with him for maybe 2 months, and then he got kicked out for not talking to him enough.

Apparently, these “moments” come often for him.

My older sister lasted maybe 4 months then he flew in a rage and kicked her out too I don’t know all the details. But anyway, he goes through these moments where he’s disappointed nobody talks to him because he “has a lot of wisdom to impart,” and everyone is “missing their opportunity to know him.” He asks about my siblings, and I start to say, “Do you need their numbers?” Because he wants information, and my siblings do not want him to know about them. He says I’m the grandpa they should call me. AITA?

Wow! There’s no wonder his grandkids don’t talk to him.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this family drama.

