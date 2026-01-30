Grandson Received An Unexpected $3,000 Inheritance From His Estranged Grandparents, But Now His Wife Wants To Spend It All On Christmas

No matter how small or big it is, inherited money still carries value to the recipient.

The following story involves a man who received money from his grandparents he wasn’t really close with.

It was a small amount, but his wife thinks they should spend all of it on buying gifts.

Do you agree with her? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for not wanting to spend my inheritance money at Christmas? My mother left when I was three years old. We didn’t reconnect until I was in my early twenties. During the time she was away, I would occasionally visit her parents. They were my maternal grandparents.

This man learned that his grandparents had left him with some inheritance money.

I remember my grandfather fondly, but barely. I remember my grandmother being a miserable person. They died several years ago. Today, I got a call that they left me an inheritance check for about $3K. Along with the check was a letter about how much I was loved. They said they wished they could have spent more time with me.

His wife suggested that they use the money to buy Christmas gifts for her family.

I told my wife about it. She immediately started talking about how she wants to use it to buy Christmas gifts for her mother. She also mentioned gifts for her sister and nephews. Most of my family has passed on, so we normally do buy gifts for hers.

He didn’t agree with her.

We aren’t financially well off this year. Spending it all on gifts just doesn’t feel right. I may not have had great memories of my grandparents. They apparently left me this out of love, but immediately blowing it feels wrong. Cue the fight over finances. So, AITA?

Not all money is “fun money.”

