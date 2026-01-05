Grieving Daughter Stays With Her Mom On The First Thanksgiving Since Her Dad’s Demise, But Her Husband Went Home Because He Feels She Neglected Him

When a parent dies, it’s natural for you to want to support the parent left behind. But that can make a holiday like Thanksgiving confusing. What do you do?

AITA for spending Thanksgiving night with my mom instead of my husband? My dad passed away in August and this was our first holiday without him. I’m an only child and my mom and I are very close. My husband and I live about an hour away from her.

I spent the night with my mom on Wednesday to help her cook. Thursday, my husband drove down with our son and his two older kids from a previous relationship. They stayed 3ish hours and said they were bored and wanted to go home. They were invited to spend the night either with my mom or with my aunt who lives 10 mins away and has a basement apartment. He declined, took the two older kids, and left.

So I spent the night with our 3 yr old at my mom’s house. We are still grieving my dad. Friday, he calls upset that I didn’t come home the night before. I told him I was there to support my mom and they could’ve stayed but chose not to. I was planning on spending the rest of the weekend here but he’s so upset that I feel like I have no choice but to go home. AITA?

