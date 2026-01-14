Gym-Goer Noticed A Persistent Regular Trying To Make A Connection, But When He Ignored The Advances To Focus On His Routine, Things Got Awkward Between Them

Some people treat the gym like a social club, while others see it as a place to zone in and get things done.

So when one gym-goer realized a fellow member kept trying to make eye contact and strike up an unwanted connection, the situation got awkward fast.

Now he’s wondering if avoiding him just to focus on his workout makes him the bad guy.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH? Guy at the gym I’ve been going to this gym for a couple months now. There’s this guy who’s here nearly every day I’m here.

This guy seems to really want to be his friend.

He’s always making eye contact and even once waved. Me, being oblivious 90% of the time, didn’t realize until after the moment passed. I’ve maybe exchanged words with him once. He seems to know a lot of people here and is always chatting with other people at the gym.

So when he didn’t show much interest in the gym member’s advances, things got awkward.

Now he seems to be uncomfortable that I’m not looking to chat. Whenever I catch him looking, I just kinda look the other way, maybe even going to the extent of pretending he’s not there LOL.

He wants to just keep things simple at the gym and not deal with all this.

He seems like a nice guy and all, but when I’m at the gym I’m not looking to chat. I’m here to work out and go home. I also have a hard time focusing, so I’m trying to just get in my groove. AITAH?

Stranger danger!

What did Reddit have to say?

This gym-goer is right to avoid this guy since he isn’t there specifically to make friends.

It would be best to just move on from this without dwelling too much.

Many people who visit a gym are there for one reason and one reason only.

There’s nothing wrong with just keeping things simple.

He came to work out, not expand his social circle.

Sooner or later, this other gym member will just have to understand that.

