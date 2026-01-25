Hardworking Chef Kept Requesting His Head Chef Give Him A Raise, But When It Never Came, He Quit Without Warning

Every negligence at work comes with a cost!

I would have given you two weeks if you’d been normal about it. I am a line cook. A few years ago, I worked at a small boutique hotel in the south with an attached grill and bar. It was a cute place but were very small. It was usually just me, one other guy, and the head chef.

The head chef was a nice enough guy, but had terrible boundaries and got his feelings hurt way too easily. He also promised to promote me when he could. There isn’t much money to do that, he said when I asked. Things are slow right now and we’re still suffering from COVID, so the owners are twitchy about the labor budget. But he’d do it when he could. That was in April of that year. I took on more responsibilities with the promise of a later promotion. Stupid mistake #1, I know, but i trusted him… which was stupid mistake #2.

Fast forward to early November. We’re all in the banquets meeting, when we go over the bookings for the next month. Head chef informs us that the woman who runs banquets is leaving and her job is going to be folded into his job. (When i say she “runs banquets” I mean she did everything from selling them to setting up and serving the food. She was a machine. Anyway.) The banquets calendar for the month had two solid weeks of banquets coming up, including two in the same day. At this point alarm bells are going off in my head.

It’s already been months since he said he’d promote me and nothing has happened other than him occasionally mentioning that he would like to do it. He keeps insisting we’re slow so the owners say there’s no extra money in the budget. But there’s entire weeks with daily banquets coming up that we now have to cook and serve with no server. They’re eliminating entire salaried jobs. The hotel has groups booking entire blocks of rooms right through to next year. And the owners say there’s still no extra money to promote me? That’s either a lie or this place is about to go under.

Either way, I put in my two weeks that night. I was very firm that I did not want to discuss it and my decision was final, but I knew there were a ton of banquets coming up and I didn’t want to mess everybody else over. So I was going to help with the banquets and then I’d be gone. Naturally, he immediately began whining. He tried texting me, calling me, begging me to call him, etc. He REALLY wanted to know why I was leaving and where I was going. I did a pretty good job at ducking him… until the night before the double banquet.

I was already dreading it because it was on top of the regular service, we had no dishwasher for that day, and I was one of only two cooks scheduled, so I was going to have to come in at like 5 am to get the food started and probably have to stay until the dishes came back. So as I was contemplating this while getting my stuff together to leave for the night, he cornered me and told me to call him so we could talk about why I was leaving. I was so absolutely furious that he wouldn’t accept my “it’s personal and I don’t want to discuss it” that I just said “sure” and went straight home and sent him and the owners an email quitting effective immediately.

Then I got hammered with my girlfriend while we watched my phone light up over and over and over. Hope he had fun cooking and serving those banquets by himself. (I ran into one of the servers later and she told me he had an absolute meltdown, lol) The thing is, I would have gladly stuck it out and even handled all the banquets myself (since he was serving I probably would have been cooking) if he’d just respected it the first time I said I didn’t want to talk about it and to leave it alone. Good luck finding somebody else willing to get strung along doing all the work I was doing for $12/hr with no benefits. 🖕

