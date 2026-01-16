He Was Sick And Missed His Group Presentation, And Now They Think He’s The Reason They Failed

We don’t get to decide when we get sick, and because of that, it can interfer with important work.

For this person, he got sick and was out of class for a long time, but this bumped up against a huge presentation for a group project.

Now, his group project friends still won’t talk to him and think he made them fail.

Let’s see what happened…

AITA For missing a group presentation? This happened LAST school year this is NOT a story that happened this school year, yet my friends involved are still mad at me and have told all of our mutual friends that I’m a jerk and I’m starting to question if I am. So, some quick context: during the last month of school my history class was assigned a presentation we could do with up to 4 friends and we’d have until the last week of school to do it, but we were never told the date of when we’d actually be presenting (this will be important later). But me and my friends were getting great progress done on the presentation and even got close to getting ready to rehearse.

Everything seems in place…

But then on Monday, a week before we were due to present, I got the flu, which of course is awful enough just because I would have tons of missing work, but this could screw over the presentation. I was still working from home and around 4 days later I was back in school, and low and behold, I missed 2 tests, and I had a load of stuff to do. So of course I’m trying to figure everything out and I set the time to make up a test at 9:15, during that class period and I had literally zero idea that was the day we were set to present. I had still texted my buddies saying, “hey guys going to be out again today, making up a test!” And only one of them responded saying “seriously?”

They’re mad at him.

This confused me a lot because I had no clue what the problem was and I immediately responded asking what the problem was, no response. Test goes by and the hour ends and I head to my next class, and I actually run into one of my friends on my way there and he looks incredibly upset and basically yells “You made us fail” and walked away. None of them have really talked to me or let alone looked at me since then, really wondering if I was in the wrong here.

Let’s see how Reddit users feel about this situation.

This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Another person thinks he should take some responsibility for his actions.

While this person blames the other friends!

Overall, everyone thinks the teacher should have been more involved.

The biggest lesson here: communication is key!

Everyone should have discussed more before it got to this point.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.