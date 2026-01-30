Adult Nephew Wanted To Become More Independent, So This Aunt Started Forcing Him To Do Certain Things For Himself

Sometimes kids are raised with very little responsibility of their own, which can lead to them being unprepared for adulthood.

What would you do if you had an adult nephew who was very immature and wanted to learn independence?

That is what the aunt in this story had, so she refused to coddle to his every need, and now her sister is upset that she wasn’t helping him.

AITA for not coddling my nephew My 24 year old nephew is staying with my MIL and FIL to learn how to take care of himself. My husband, our kids (23, 21, 18), and I live a mile away from them.

My nephew is very coddled. At 24, he’s never held a job, doesn’t drive, doesn’t cook, doesn’t know how to do his laundry, and has no social skills. He’s been here for almost a month and for someone here to learn independence, he’s not very independent.

He’s calling me and my kids daily to ask us to take him to one specific mall 15 miles away when there’s a perfectly fine one 2 miles away, across the street from a bus stop, he wants us to drive him to the grocery store a half mile away because it’s too cold to walk (50 degrees). We put up with it for the first couple weeks but lately we’ve been agreeing to drives if one of us is already going in that direction. If not we suggest uber, walking, or the bus.

My older 2 kids went to a party on Friday night and they invited him to go with them. I use the word party very loosely. There were 15 people building gingerbread houses, playing white elephant, and a Mario kart tournament. No drinking, no loud music. The party was at my cousins house an hour and a half away.

My nephew agreed to go, then 20 minutes in started texting me asking how long this party would last, then saying he was overwhelmed and only expected 2 or 3 people to be there, complaining that my kids wouldn’t take him home, then asking me to pick him up. I told him that he agreed to go and that if he heard party and expected 3 people, that’s on him, so if he couldn’t handle being there he could either uber or take a train.

He wasn’t willing to do either so he sat in the living room and waited for my kids to be ready to go. He told my SIL about us refusing rides and me not picking him up from the party so she called me furious that we’re treating him like this and that he chose to come out here because he’d have support while learning to be independent.

I told her that learning to be independent means learning to do stuff by himself and that I don’t plan to coddle a grown man. If my kids can figure it out so can he. Now she’s mad that I’m refusing to support her son learning independence and that family is supposed to be better than this. AITA?

