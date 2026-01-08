Her Aunt Suffers From Mental Health Issues, And Her Long-Term Relationship Recently Broke Up. But When The Real Reason Is Revealed, Her Niece Won’t Bite Her Tongue.

They say blood is thicker than water, but even that has its limits.

AITA for shutting down my aunt when she came venting to me? My (24f) aunt, Genny(53f), has been really down in her spirits lately. I had no idea why until recently, when my mom informed me that my aunt and her long-term boyfriend, Daniel(56m), (12yo relationship) broke up. Before knowing the specifics, I comforted her and let her know that everything was going to be okay.

Sounds like they have a great relationship.

I even encouraged her to try and get him back, I never liked him much but if he made her happy why wouldn’t I root for them. That was until I asked: “Not to intrude but how did you guys break up?”

Don’t ask questions you aren’t ready to hear the answer to.

She said to me that there was some younger guy at the bar who was insistent on getting her number, leaving her no choice but to say yes. Then, they got to texting, one thing led to another, and they end up getting a hotel together and well.. you know. Her boyfriend found out and left her, so now she’s been down on herself.

Natural consequences of her actions, but yeesh.

I genuinely paused after hearing that and my face visibly screwed up. To me, cheating is a non-negotiable no matter who’s done it; and I told her as much. I instantly told her that she should probably leave him alone, that what she did was not only disrespectful but also pretty immature, irresponsible, and selfish.

A little harsh coming from someone half her age, but valid nonetheless.

I said it in a softish tone, I still respect my elders, but I definitely didn’t back down on that statement. Where I might be the jerk is the fact that I’ve known for a long time that my aunt has mental health struggles and is depressed for the better part of the year most times. My mom says that her cheating came from a place of major insecurity and that, while she doesn’t agree with my aunt, I shouldn’t have verbalized my disapproval and just coddled her.

Maybe just keeping the peace, but not coddling, per se.

I never wanted to make my aunt feel worse than she does, and she did seem even more upset afterwards (not angry just closed off and sad), but I truly don’t feel it’s fair for her to use mental health as an excuse for cheating or for her to go on harassing the man she humiliated (not to mention she told him that the younger guy “performed better”). It’s probably important to mention that her (ex)boyfriend does want her back and misses her, but he can’t get past the fact that she cheated and thus can’t take her back.

That’s one of those issues you can’t truly work through.

If I’m truly wrong about this, I’ll apologize and find a way to make it up to her. At the moment, though, I don’t feel what I said is anything a grown woman shouldn’t already know. So AITA?

Sounds like her intentions were right, execution was wrong. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

