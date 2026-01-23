Her Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Moved Back To Town, And He Took Her To Dinner For Her Birthday. Now His Girlfriend Is Telling Him He’s Wrong, But He Can’t See Why.

You should be able to trust your partner, but sometimes they do things that are beyond inappropriate.

What would you do if your boyfriend wanted to take his ex-wife out for dinner even after you said it was a bad idea?

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with, so she got upset with the situation, and he is mad too.

AITA for telling my bf he was wrong to take his ex out to lunch for her birthday My bf, 55, and I have been together 8 years….both separated from our exes for 10 years.

They are finally getting back together.

We dated before we married our exes and found each other during our separation. We were wildly in love and things ended badly. About a year after we broke up he showed up to tell me he was getting married and hoped I would talk him out of it, I had a miscarriage (his) right after we broke up and was so mad at him I slammed the door in his face ( he didn’t know about the baby). Anyway he went through with it.

Ok, so his ex was physically abusive, and he was a cheat. What a couple.

His ex was his first gf, I was his second way back when. She was never the most functional having been abused as a child and he told me the main reason he separated was she suffocated him, second reason he cheated on her the entire marriage. And final reason he never got over me and I was the love of his life (he was mine).

That she knows of.

In the 8 years we have been together he has NEVER cheated on me. So, after his divorce his ex moved away and she just came back, injured and totally went through her entire settlement and looking to be taken care of again.

She is an awful person.

Before she moved back she told my bf that she would not have a problem with hoping I died and that she was never going to give up trying to get him back. So, her birthday was last week and while she was supposedly just staying for a visit, she asked my bf to take her out to dinner for her birthday.

This goes beyond being just a bad idea.

I told him it was a BAD idea and he ignored me saying he needed to go for the sake of building a good relationship for the sake of the family (he has 2 adult children, they are not his biological kids). At the dinner she told him she was actively going to go after him and get him back she would never let him go ( and pretty sure she told him she was going to do her best to get rid of me).

Of course, it backfired.

He was hoping with her and him being friends but the dinner backfired. The day after the dinner she fell and injured herself yet again. So now she is here indefinitely.

I don’t often say to break up, but in this case, she should leave him.

So, listening to him whine about the can of worms he opened up and calling him out on a snide remark he said when we were out, he’s is now not talking to me. And he tells me I was wrong for telling him not to take his ex out to dinner because I knew she would take it as interest rather than him just trying to get along for the family’s sake.

What!? I’m guessing he is already cheating with this woman.

So, now that she is back, I am no longer invited to family gatherings because she is. I have been invited for like the last 5 years and now she is back like she never left. He tells me I have no right to be upset and it is what it is.

She was right all along.

I told him I had a feeling this was going to happen so am ITA for trying to warn him not to take her to dinner and calling him out for the snide comment and told him not happy for all the dynamics changing because of her unexpected return? I think he should have stuck up for me with his family but he didn’t as well.

He is cheating already, even if only emotionally (which I doubt). She needs to get out while she is ahead.

Take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Exactly, move on and leave him behind.

Yup, taking your ex out to dinner is cheating.

He made his choice, now she needs to make hers.

And they aren’t even his kids.

He has already chosen the one he wants.

What is she doing with this guy?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.