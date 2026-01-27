Her Ex Abandoned Her And Their Two Kids, So She Refused To Send Money To Him To Help His Other Child

Things can get messy fast when someone walks out on their responsibilities but still expects favors.

So, what would you do if the partner who abandoned you and your children asked for money to help support his other family? Would you step in for the sake of the child? Or would you draw a line because you’re already supporting two kids?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and doesn’t want to help. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not sending money for a child that is not mine I (35f) had my first child last year, and I am currently pregnant (another story for another time). Well, a few months ago, my baby daddy decided to just up and abandon us (another story for another time). Well, he reached out to me to “apologize” because he knows he was wrong for why and how things ended.

Once again, he lied to her.

I listened to him, and after we were on the phone, he asked me to borrow $40 because he needed to feed his baby mama and her kids. Of course, I said no. I have to take care of my own kids, and they are in need. I’m still buying baby stuff and stuff for my one-year-old. So I hadn’t heard from him in about two weeks. Then, he called and asked if I needed anything, and I told him, of course, my baby just took his last bit of Tylenol and needed some more cause he had a fever. He said, “I’ll get some delivered,” which was about two days ago.

Now, he needs help again.

He called today and asked me to send some money so he can get his son some medicine because he had to get him from school with a high temperature.

I said, “No, I do not have it. I have to pay a light bill and give back the money I borrowed to buy my baby some Tylenol.” Now he is mad, saying that I won’t help him with his kids but want him to help me with mine. Mind you, now, my kids are his kids. My sister keeps saying that I shouldn’t take it out on the child because he is innocent, but I think that im not wrong. He has his mother there, and his father is there. There is no reason they can’t do for their baby as I do for mine. AITA?

Wow! That guy really needs to stop and think about what he’s doing.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit think she should handle this.

