Sister Wasn’t Invited Her To Christmas Again, So She Bought Her Young Niece A Loud Toy To Upset The Festivities

There is always a little bit of family drama, and sometimes it gets worse for certain people.

What would you do if your family treated you poorly and even went as far as to not invite you to Christmas?

That is what happened to the aunt in this story, so she bought her young niece a karaoke set so she could sing all Christmas break, annoying the rest of the family.

I got my niece the loudest toy possible for Christmas My older brother has a 5 year old daughter who is the only kid in the whole family other than some distant cousins.

I’m sure she will be spoiled.

She’s the first grandkid on both her mom’s side and her dad’s side, so she’s the center of pretty much everyone’s world. She’s super cute and funny and energetic, and she’s one of the few people in my family who I actually have a good relationship with.

Why would that bother her mom?

She and I have a particularly close bond, and I know it bothers my mom that she likes me more than her. Anyway. She’s an only child so she gets spoiled by everyone, but since I’m the coolest aunt ever I spoil her more than most.

There are clearly some family issues here.

I don’t see her a lot because I live across the country and also my family sucks, so I usually mail her a big box of gifts every Christmas and then again for her birthday. This year I once again wasn’t invited to spend the holiday with my family, but that’s not super surprising so as per usual I found her a handful of gifts and just mailed off the box today.

Kids are kids, of course.

Now, I love my niece with my whole heart. She’s the best kid in the entire world, but she’s still a kid. And like most kids, she can be super annoying. This is totally normal and not a criticism of her at all, it’s just a fact of life that children can be irksome.

She won’t be there to be annoyed.

And being that I’m not invited to Christmas (again), I figured I don’t have to worry about maintaining a peaceful holiday for my family. I also can get a little bit of revenge for all the holidays and birthdays that they’ve ruined for me in the past.

This is a very popular movie.

My niece is super into Kpop Demon Hunters right now and likes to sing all the songs and dress up like the characters. Since she’s into playing popstar, one of the gifts I got her is this super cute “sing n bling” karaoke microphone that comes with rhinestones so you can bedazzle it and can use it with built in speakers or connect it to Bluetooth.

Oh, the family is going to get sick of this quickly.

It is a real karaoke mic, not a super good one or anything but it’s not a kid’s pretend microphone and has decent reviews for it’s loudness, and I know she’s going to love it. She already never stops singing, and the moment I saw it in the store it’s like I had this moment of divine inspiration.

Well, that seems like a good rule that is about to backfire on them.

Since I was a kid my family has had a rule that they’ll never tell any of the kids to stop singing because my grandparents used to tell my mom not to sing and to this day she has a chip on her shoulder about it. When I was a kid my older brother went through a beatboxing phase and no one was allowed to tell him to stop, it was one of the most annoying 2 months of my life.

This is clearly an important rule in the family.

Even me, the family’s black sheep and lifetime scapegoat, was never once told to stop singing. Everyone loves my niece, I know for sure no one is going to tell her to stop or take the mic away from her. I know it in my bones. It’s super cold and snowy where my family are right now, like “roads aren’t bad because there are no roads” kind of snowy, and they’re all sequestered together in a fairly small house.

Oh, this is just too funny.

Their holiday is about to become a horror movie to the soundtrack of Kpop Demon Hunters, they are trapped inside and there will be no escape from the worlds tiniest popstar. She’s going to terrorize the entire household. Every time I think about it I start giggling like a mad scientist.

She just wants to see it for a few seconds.

I wish I could be there to see their faces, but of course the whole point is that I’m not there and I don’t have to suffer with the rest of them. Of course realistically if it gets bad someone can just take the batteries out of the mic, but I’m guessing at least for the first few days she’s going to be belting her little lungs out at full volume.

It will be annoying, but also cute.

I’m sure it won’t actually ruin the holiday, but it will definitely ensure that it isn’t a peaceful one. I hope my niece has the best Christmas ever.

If nothing else, I’m sure her niece will absolutely love this present. Even if it wasn’t given with the best of motives.

