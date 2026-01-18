Her Family Is Very Traditional, Especially For Weddings, But She Wants To Have Something Much More Casual

Getting married is a huge occasion, and for many families, that means making it very formal and traditional.

What would you do if your family was very traditional, but you wanted your wedding to be much more casual and laid back?

That is the situation the bride-to-be in this story is in, and while she wants to have her wedding the way she wants it, she also doesn’t want to upset her family.

WIBTA if I wanted a chill relaxed wedding instead of following the family tradition and making it harder for my family to find clothes and adjust? My family is very traditional, royalty-like when it comes to traditions, weddings, holidays.

These traditions can be very nice for those who like them.

They follow old rules like no one wears white besides the bride, we need a string quartet, dress up, look your best, heavy makeup, waltz, first dance, all the shenanigans. I always hated that.

No big deal, this type of thing is not for her.

I don’t want to be the center of the attention, don’t want to walk down a long aisle in a white dress that makes easier for everyone to find me later at the party. Plus, I like to wake up before sunrise and go to sleep early. Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, and I barely eat at night, so I’ve been thinking: what if I made a sunrise wedding with everybody wearing white/light color clothes and as comfortable as possible?

It is her day, and she should do it how she likes.

I don’t wear dresses, I prefer pants, so, why would I be uncomfortable on a day that I’m already the center of the attention? I know my family will be lost, because then can’t dress better than the bride, they will refuse to wear white, but why not? It can still be dress up, fancy, but more comfortable for me and my fiancé.

Having preferences is not the same as being bridezilla.

I don’t know if I’m being a bridezilla, but I really just want to be in comfy clothes, enjoy a nice breakfast with my loved ones, talk, relax, watch the sunrise, and enjoy the day with them. We can dance, we can party, but more like beach party vibes. And, yes, I know, it’s our wedding, we get to choose what we want, but I don’t want to be difficult for them.

That is on them.

I know some cousins will refuse to not wear a dress and they will feel bad if they are better dressed than me, so idk. WIBTA?

Nope, it is her wedding, so however she wants to do it is fine. Just make sure that all the guests are aware so they can plan accordingly.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Eloping can be great.

Yeah, lots of people won’t like it, but that is ok.

Some people would hate this.

This is a pretty good idea.

No, this will be harder on a lot of the family.

It’s her wedding, hopefully her family will support her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.