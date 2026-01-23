Her Friend Is Treating Her Like A Free Nanny, So She Tries To Establish Babysitting Boundaries

Imagine being single and working from home.

If you had a friend who had two kids and sometimes needed a babysitter, would you be happy to help, or would you want nothing to do with babysitting?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is happy to help, at least, she was until her friend started taking advantage of her kindness.

Now, she wants to establish some boundaries, but she also doesn’t want to lose her friend.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to keep babysitting my best friend’s kids and basically feeding them every week? I 26F have best friend 27F since high school. She has two kids 5 and 3. I love them, and before this all blew up, I genuinely enjoyed spending time with them. Over the past year, Lilly has been relying on me more and more for quick favors that slowly turned into full childcare. At first it was Can you watch them for an hour while I run to the store? Then it became Can they just stay with you until dinner? I’m exhausted. And recently it is I’ll drop them off before work. You’re home anyway.

For context I work from home. I don’t have kids. I’m not their emergency contact. And I’m definitely not financially in a place where feeding two extra children multiple times a week is easy. The thing is, Lilly never packs them food ever, no snacks, no diapers half the time. And when I ask, she says her budget is tight and she figured I already have food in the house. Which is true, but it’s my groceries. I’m already stretching things for myself.

Two weeks ago she dropped the kids off without even asking while I was in the middle of a meeting. Just knocked, waved, and left. I ended up having to feed them lunch and miss half my workday. That night, I finally told her we needed boundaries. I said I can’t babysit unless I agree in advance, and she needs to send food or money for meals. She got really cold and said she thought friends help each other and that she doesn’t have anyone else. Then she accused me of acting brand new because I’ve helped before.

A few days later, she sent a long text saying she feels abandoned, that I don’t understand how hard motherhood is, and that it must be nice having a child free life while my best friend is struggling. Trying to blackmail me emotionally and all and I’m honestly not having it. Now she’s barely speaking to me unless it’s passive-aggressive.

Our mutual friends are split some think she’s using me, others think I should be more compassionate. I feel awful because I do care about her and her kids, and I know she’s overwhelmed but I also feel like she’s crossing so many boundaries that I’m basically a free nanny and meal plan at this point. So AITA for refusing to keep babysitting and feeding my best friend’s kids?

