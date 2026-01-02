Her Mom Changed The Address For Her Government Benefits And Was Taking Them For Herself, So She Wants To Report Her For Fraud
Those who qualify for food stamps and Welfare should get the money so that they can support themselves.
What would you do if you found that your benefits were going to your mother’s house because she updated your address, and she was using your benefits for yourself?
That is what happened to the daughter in this story, so she is thinking about reporting her mom for fraud.
WIBTAH if I turn my mother in for fraud
This whole situation is a mess I will try my best to explain so please bear with me.
Wow, that is awful.
I (20F) just discovered a couple months ago that my mother committed fraud using my grandma (her mother) and me on welfare to get extra food stamps for herself and her boyfriend.
As in $600 worth of extra food stamps.
So she was straight-up stealing from this person.
I first started noticing I was no longer getting my FSSA mail to where I am living which is with my grandma and have been since she got custody of me when I was 16.
I have also have been in no contact with my mother since I was about 18.
There is really no doubt that Mom was stealing.
So, I went to my closest Welfare office to see what the problem was and they had told me that mother had come in and changed my address on MY account back in JULY.
She also then added herself and my grandma to it.
She wasn’t doing a good job of hiding it.
My grandma had also caught my mother saying questionable things like “I received OP’s mail, I don’t now why,” “OP’s healthcare is about to expire,” and “I just got $600 in food stamps.”
I’ve had to go to my welfare office a couple of times now because they still have not fixed or changed it.
She absolutely needs to be reported.
This also is not the first time my mother has done this, she has done it to my sister as well when she was younger.
So, would I be in the wrong if I turn my mother in for fraud?
WIBTA?
No way, not in the least. She needs to be held accountable for all the theft. Hopefully, this daughter can get her money back.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this terrible situation.
Mom needs consequences for her actions.
Yup, she needs to protect herself.
I agree with this commenter.
Here is some very good advice.
This commenter investigates this type of thing.
What kind of parent would do this kind of thing?
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.