Her Mother Told Her To Pay The Electric Bill, But She Refused And Retaliated By Getting Her Own Phone And Internet Plans

Imagine living in a house that’s owned by your mother. If you moved out and she claimed there was an outstanding electric bill, would you pay it?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she refuses to pay the electric bill. Her mom tries to threaten her, but she doesn’t back down.

Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong way to handle the situation.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for refusing to pay a $500 power bill for a house I no longer live in, and then getting my phone and internet cut off because of it? I (mid-20s) used to live in a mortgaged house my mother owned, but I moved out when she sold it. Recently, my mother messaged me saying there was a $500 electric bill from that house and that I needed to pay it.

But there are multiple reasons she doesn’t think she should have to pay it.

I don’t live there anymore.

I didn’t cause the bill entirely, it was outstanding and this was back in June when they sold the house

I wasn’t even aware anything was overdue.

$500 is way outside a normal utility range. I said no, because I’m not responsible for a bill from a place I’m not living in, and I couldn’t afford to cover someone else’s accumulated charges.

Her mom threatened to retaliate.

It felt like control of the situation, and I also offered to split half of the bill with her. She was upset and her husband retaliated. After that, they responded by saying they will cut off my phone line and my home internet by the end of the month, both of which were under their family plan because the T-Mobile Gateways can sort of go anywhere if your near the area.

She’s not sure she made the right decision.

I’ve decided that instead of fighting about it, I’ll just get my own phone plan and my own internet. It’ll be cheaper and way more stable in the long run. But part of me is wondering whether I’m a jerk for refusing the $500 in the first place or for not helping “family” when they asked. I think it was So AITAH for refusing to pay the bill and then choosing to get my own services instead of giving in?

Would it have been better to pay the electric bill, or did she make the right decision?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this story.

Most people thought the answer really depends.

This person had a lot of questions.

She really needs to look at the bill.

She probably owes at least part of the bill.

She shouldn’t be so quick to assume her mom is wrong.

