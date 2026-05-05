The ‘Broke’ Charade: Why This Woman is Lying to Her Family About Her Savings

For some folks, it’s best to keep the details of their finances private from their family members.

Why, you might ask?

Well, because some people have relatives who are nothing but bloodsuckers!

Check out what this young woman had to say about why she lied to her family about exactly how much money she has.

AITA for lying to my family about how much money I have? “I’m 19F, and I grew up in an extremely poor family, with my mom, aunt, and grandma. We are a very small family, and although things have moderately improved, everyone is still lower class. I went to university at 17, and started receiving student loans, my aunt start asking me for loans regularly. While I lived with my mom, I paid around $400 a month for rent and helped out with things like car insurance. I had to move out at 18 due to constant arguing and strains on my mental health, and since then she has also occasionally been asking for loans.

She’s doing her best…

After I moved out, I got a part time minimum wage job to help with the rent and my car, and while I’m not great at saving, I’ve been trying to put away small amounts each month with the hopes of saving for a deposit on a house. At one point, my mom confessed to me she had maxed out her credit cards, and I ended up emptying my savings both helping her and giving my aunt loans of $200+ at a time, some of which I never saw back.

She had to draw a line in the sand.

After this, I told them I wouldn’t be able to help them so much anymore. Except recently, they ended up back in exact same situation. I’ve replenished a good amount of my saving, but after a long talk with my grandma, who has also been giving them loans, she urged me to keep my savings private. So for the last 6 months, I’ve still given them smaller amounts, telling them that’s all I can afford. Last week, my aunt was helping me with something on my laptop, and I had left open a statement from my savings account.

The you-know-what hit the fan.

She blew up at me over lying, and when my mom found out, she did the same, saying if I can afford things like my tattoos, the club, and other nonessentials, then I should be able to afford helping my family out. Neither of them have talked to me for over a week, saying that I’ve turned my back on the family, so they can do the same. I feel so guilty, but I’m so tired of helping them out of a situation that they keep returning to. Am I supposed to never enjoy myself because they can’t get out of debt? Am I just being selfish here?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person said she’s NTA.

These folks are bleeding her dry!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a wife who is ready to pull the plug on her marriage after her husband drained their college savings to buy an old Bronco.