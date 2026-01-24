Her Parents Want To Buy Her A Car For Graduation So She Can Drive Her Younger Siblings, But She Wants To Refuse The Gift And Use Public Transportation

One of the most important things that parents need to do is prepare their children for becoming adults, and in many cases, part of that is encouraging them to get their driver’s license.

ATIAH for refusing to accept the car my parents want to gift me? I, 17F, recently graduated high school in September and finished my exams at the end of October.

My birthday followed close which is when my parents started asking if I had booked my PS test. (In Australia once you turn 16 you get your Ls and can drive with a supervising driver only and once you’ve had them for a year you can get your red Ps and drive on your own with restrictions). I told my parents I wasn’t planning to as I catch public transport pretty much everywhere and it’s also very convenient, they brought up how I’d need a license if I needed to drive to uni starting next year.

I explained how expensive it would be to drive a car to uni, how expensive parking is and that it’s useless considering there’s a tram that’d drop me off right in front of the school. They dropped the subject for a bit until I got my hsc results back yesterday and did fairly well, my parents told me that they would buy me a car as a reward.

I asked them one question “who’s going to drive my brothers 12M and 14M to school when I get this car?”. They replied that it would obviously be me as it would make their lives much easier and it’s the least I could do considering that they’re paying for this car.

I said no, I’d have no use for this car other than driving my brothers to school, and after I’d dropped them off I’d have to catch a train to uni anyways so what was the point. They told me I’m being ungrateful and that they didn’t get me a present for grad or my birthday because they were saving to get me something big.

I never asked them to do this, I literally just wanted an amp for my birthday that I ended up buying myself anyways because my old one broke. I talked to my friends about it, and they said that I was kind of a jerk to turn them down especially since this is something that they put a lot of thought into. So AITAH?

