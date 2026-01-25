Her Partner Is Demanding She Give Up Traveling, And She’s Trying To Convince Herself It’s Actually A Compromise

It can be hard to tell the difference between a controlling or compromising partner.

What would you do if your significant other asked you to give up the thing you love most? One woman recently asked for insight on this from the Reddit community.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for wanting a partner who loves traveling as much as I do? I’m 30F and traveling is a big part of my life. I usually take 4–6 trips a year, anywhere from long weekends to 1–2 week trips, both local and international.

I plan and pay for these myself and have been doing this long before my current relationship. My partner (31M) isn’t really into traveling.

He doesn’t hate it, but he prefers staying home and keeping routines. We’ve started talking seriously about marriage, and he’s said that if we’re going to get married, he expects me to cut down on how much I travel.

I’m not asking him to come on every trip, and I’m fine traveling solo or with friends. But being told I need to give this up to make marriage work doesn’t sit right with me.ake marriage work doesn’t sit right with me.

Traveling isn’t just a hobby for me – it’s something that makes me feel fulfilled and happy. He says marriage means compromise, and this is one of those compromises.

I’m starting to wonder if this is less about compromise and more about compatibility. So AITAH for wanting to marry someone who shares (or at least fully supports) my love for exploring and traveling, instead of feeling like I have to shrink this part of myself?

