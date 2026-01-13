Her Sister-In-Law Proposed A Solution To This Mom Who Was Struggling With Childcare Costs, And Everyone Is Mad She Didn’t Like It

It’s something you might not think too much about amid all the excitement when you’re expecting a child.

Childcare is expensive.

But until the kid goes to school – and in many cases, thereafter too – it’s a price you’re going to have to pay if you and your partner both work and you don’t have any charitable grandparents living nearby.

The mom in this story had thankfully managed to secure some relatively inexpensive childcare – but when her sister-in-law proposed an alternative, she reluctantly agreed to help her out.

But then things started to change, and this mom really wasn’t on board.

Read on to find out what happened, and how she ended up getting blamed.

AITA for changing my childcare situation? My husband’s sister used to watch my two-and-a-half-year old two days a week during the school year, an idea that she floated a few summers ago. I was upfront that he was already in a super affordable ($350 per month) program, and the absolute max our budget allowed was $400 per month. My mother-in-law and sister help me out and I have a flexible schedule, so I only need two days of paid childcare. I realize $400 is not a lot, but I was extremely clear about what we were able to pay.

But this year, her sister-in-law decided to move the goalposts.

Before this school year started, my sister-in-law asked to increase the cost to $500 per month. I was set to student teach in a matter of weeks and it was relatively last minute, so we said yes. But then, two weeks ago, she told us she had to increase the number to $600 per month to be closer to a fair market value. I was luckily able (by begging) to get my son back in the original program we had him in. I told my sister-in-law I would give her a glowing reference, and I was super grateful for her but that I couldn’t afford her rates. I also sent her money for the first two weeks of November, even though she didn’t watch him those weeks.

And all this seemingly caused her sister-in-law to have second thoughts.

She tried to walk it all back and say we could go back to $500. Then back to $400. Then she was like “I’ll do it for $300.” At this point, I’m regretting the whole thing and feel like I will for the rest of my life. There is bad blood now, and I wouldn’t send my son into the middle of it anyway. My other sister-in-law said that I am kind of a jerk because I unexpectedly left my sister-in-law without the income she depended on, and now she can’t pay her car insurance. AITA?

This mom was very clear: all she could afford was $400 per month – which was more than she was paying for childcare before her sister-in-law decided to step in.

She faithfully paid this and kept everyone happy – and it was this way until her sister-in-law unexpectedly raised the price, and not once but twice.

Her sister-in-law did this knowing that she couldn’t afford it. What did she expect?

Let’s see what Redditors made of this.

Let’s be real here: this mom agreed to let her sister-in-law watch her kid to help her out, even though it would cost her more than her current arrangement.

This would still be ongoing, if her sister-in-law hadn’t got greedy and tried to milk close family members for more money.

It’s a clear lesson for her future business ventures: raise your prices all you like, but you might end up losing out in the long run.

And don’t let greed get the better of you.

