Her Boyfriend Is Being Strange About Giving Her A Copy Of His Apartment Key, So She Rightfully Wants A Copy Of Her Key Back

WIBTAH if I asked for my key back?

So my (25F) boyfriend (24M) and I lived together for a little while in my tiny studio apartment while he was looking for his own place.

So obviously, he had a key to my place.

Seems like that makes sense.

My only spare key, mind you.

Around two weeks ago, he found an apartment and moved out.

Strange situation, but what works, works.

He got maybe 2 or 3 spare keys, which he gave to his family and friends, but not me.

He said it was only out of convenience, since the people he gave keys to live a lot closer to him than I do.

His line of thinking isn’t suspect.

I live maybe 45 mins away by public transportation.

I can’t help but feel a little offended about this, and I’ve been contemplating asking for my spare key back, even though when he moved, we agreed he could keep the key.

Not sure if it’s actually that deep.

So WIBTA if I asked him to return the key?

Hmm, a miscalculation or a miscommunication? Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say.

He needs to decide if he’s moving out or moving on.

