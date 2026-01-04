High School Teacher Took Two Slices Of Pizza At An Event, But He Felt Guilty When He Realized Others Didn’t Get Even Any

Small choices can unexpectedly weigh on your conscience.

This high school teacher attended a school event.

There were multiple boxes of pizza, and he took two slices.

But after a comment from a student, he realized not everyone got food.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA two Pizza slices I am a teacher at a high school. Tonight, there was a school event. There was about 6 boxes of huge pizzas.

This man grabbed two slices of pizza.

When I got there, there was a lot of pizza left. I grabbed 2 slices. A student told me “2 slices! Dang!” I then noticed everyone else was only grabbing 1.

So he felt bad for taking too many when some didn’t get any.

10 minutes later, the pizza was gone. I felt bad I grabbed 2 slices when I noticed a lot of people didn’t get to get any. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user thinks he’s a new teacher.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Meanwhile, here’s a different perspective.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Nobody said you can only get one slice, though.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.