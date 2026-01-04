High School Teacher Took Two Slices Of Pizza At An Event, But He Felt Guilty When He Realized Others Didn’t Get Even Any
Small choices can unexpectedly weigh on your conscience.
This high school teacher attended a school event.
There were multiple boxes of pizza, and he took two slices.
But after a comment from a student, he realized not everyone got food.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA two Pizza slices
I am a teacher at a high school.
Tonight, there was a school event.
There was about 6 boxes of huge pizzas.
This man grabbed two slices of pizza.
When I got there, there was a lot of pizza left.
I grabbed 2 slices.
A student told me “2 slices! Dang!”
I then noticed everyone else was only grabbing 1.
So he felt bad for taking too many when some didn’t get any.
10 minutes later, the pizza was gone.
I felt bad I grabbed 2 slices when I noticed a lot of people didn’t get to get any.
AITA?
Nobody said you can only get one slice, though.
