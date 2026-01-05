Hikers Have Different Opinions About Whether It’s Bad To Stack Rocks Out In Nature

Have you ever noticed piles of rocks stacked up when you’ve been hiking or spending some time out in nature?

Well, if you haven’t, we’re here to tell you that it’s going on out there and folks are split on if this is something harmful to the environment or no big deal at all.

A TikTokker named Stephen who calls himself a “Nature Junkie” posted a video and showed viewers why he always destroys rock piles that he counters.

He said, “As individuals, our pressure on the ecology might seem negligible, but over time, it adds up.”

But a woman named Claire has different feelings on the matter.

She posted a video with a decidedly “pro” rock stacking point of view.

Another nature enthusiast proved she’s no fan of these actions and she kicked over a stack of rocks in her video.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Moving/stacking rocks can irreversibly alter and destroy habitat.”

Finally, another TikTokker seemed to be caught in the middle of this issue.

He said, “I’ve interviewed experts on both sides of that coin and, for me, I’m neutral.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “You’ve seen them on the trail, carefully stacked rocks balanced by creeks or cliff sides. Some people build them for fun. Others say they’re part of a long-standing tradition. But in recent years, rock cairns have stirred up real controversy.”

He continued, “Parks and Leave No Trace groups say these stacks disturb fragile ecosystems, displace wildlife, and mislead hikers off-trail. Some folks think they’re peaceful and beautiful. Others see them as outdoor litter. So here’s the question: Are cairns just harmless trail art, or a disrespectful disruption to nature? Drop your thoughts below.”

I don’t think this is getting solved anytime soon.

