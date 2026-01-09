His College Best Friend Stopped Talking To Him Without Telling Him Why, But Then He Received A Message Asking For Help

Friendships don’t always last forever.

This man had a falling out with his college best friend.

But, suddenly, his friend contacted him and asked for help.

He refused the moment he learned the real reason why his friend cut contact with him,

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not supporting my friend at his worst when he didn’t include me at his best I’m Lance and my friend is Link. (Not our real names). Link and I have known each other for a little more than a year now. We met in college and had a lot in common. We used to hang out all the time and do lots of fun stuff together, like go to concerts. We also went to college events and much more. We were almost inseparable.

This man and his friend started drifting apart.

But one day, it reached a point where he would say he was busy. I respected that. Later, I would find out that he was at a big party or some other event that normally we would go to together from socials. I would still invite him to events I found. But he would ghost me for days and only reply later. I asked him if I had done anything wrong. He would brush me off and say that I was overthinking things.

They stopped talking to each other completely.

Then, finally, he just stopped speaking completely. Though conflicted, I was fine with that, because you know, people come and people go. It’s life. So, I came to terms with it and continued with my life. I met other new and fantastic people.

Then, all of a sudden, he received a text message from Link.

Anyway, a few months go by and Link texts me. After the awkward pleasantries, he gets straight to the point. He tells me that he’s in trouble and needs some help. I asked what kind of help he needed. He tells me that he needs some money. He blew up his while partying at some gambling meet he went to.

He found out that all of Link’s friends ditched him.

I asked why he decided to contact me after all this time. He says it is because everyone else ditched him. And he would get into trouble with his parents if they found out. I told him that he cut contact with me. So I really couldn’t care to help with his problems as I had my own financial needs to cater to.

He blocked Link and moved on with his life.

He goes on begging until he just snaps. He starts saying how I was never his real friend and that I was lucky to have met him and other nonsense. So I blocked him and kept going on with my life. So am I the jerk for not assisting or should I have extended a helping hand?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This comment makes a lot of sense.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, another valid point here.

Some bridges just burn… even if you didn’t want to.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.