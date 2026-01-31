His Flatmate Came Home Late At Night Talking On Speaker, So This Man Immediately Called Him Out For Interrupting His Sleep

Respecting someone else’s sleep is common courtesy.

This man was woken up when his flatmate took a loud phone call on speaker near his bedroom.

He confronted him about it, but his flatmate didn’t take it well.

AITA for not wanting my flatmate to use his phone on speaker late at night? Last night, my flatmate came in about 00:30. He proceeded to take a phone call on speaker. This got me up from my sleep. My bedroom is literally next to the living area.

This man called out his flatmate for interrupting his sleep.

On top of this, he had entered my room earlier without permission to borrow something of mine. I told him he had interrupted my sleep. I told him to stop. I can’t remember the tone or exactly what I said because it was so late. I could have maybe been calmer.

His flatmate reasoned out, saying it was the only time he could make a call.

However, he thinks I was unreasonable. He said I shouldn’t tell him not to make calls on speaker right outside my room so late. His justification was that he had been out all day. This was his only opportunity to make the call. AITA?

Just because it’s your only free time doesn’t mean everyone else signed up to be awake for it.

