His Friend Coined The Term “Slopper” Is And It’s Hilariously Connected To ChatGPT Users

Have you heard the term “slopper” yet?

I personally had not before I saw this viral TikTok video, but now I’m in the loop!

The man was nice enough to explain to viewers what this term is all about.

The TikTokker told viewers, “A friend of mine has coined the term ‘sloppers’ for people who are using ChatGPT to do everything for them.”

He continued, “I think that’s amazing. That’s incredible verbiage. Slopper. That’s such a good slur, bro.”

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s caption, “Shoutout to Monica. Incredible command over the English language.”

Check out his video.

@intrnetbf shoutout to Monica. Incredible command over the English language ♬ original sound – intrnetbf

Another TikTokker posted a comedy skit that shows exactly what kind of person fits the definition of a slopper.

Take a look!

And here’s what viewers on TikTok had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

You learn something new every day…

