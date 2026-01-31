January 31, 2026 at 11:22 am

His Friend Wants To Get Wild Animals As Pets, So He Tells Him He’d Be Unfit For That Responsibility – And Brings Receipts

by Ashley Ashbee

An elephant with its trunk out

Pexels/Reddit

Honesty is integral to any good friendship. But that doesn’t mean the friend will receive it well.

Check out why this woman and her friend are not on the same page.

AITA for telling my friend I don’t think they would be good with exotic animals?

My friend occasionally brings up the fact that they would be great with exotic animals, which would be elephants, big cats of any type, or anything you would potentially find in a zoo.

I would agree with them if it weren’t for the fact that they attempted to adopt a cat, and failed to keep her for over a month.

She has other major concerns.

There are also a lot of things that they do as well, most of them reckless to themselves and sometimes even those around them. They also smoke quite often, which also (in my honest opinion) really isn’t the best thing to do when caring for something so large.

Their counter argument is that if they research extensively enough, they would be able to take care of something of that magnitude and there are classes for it and whatnot.

Even still, I feel like it’s a bit of a dangerous mindset to have when it concerns living things or complicated practices like taking care of animals. We’ve texted about it today, and I repeated my main thoughts above about the situation.

This did not go over well.

They did not like that.

They mentioned how i was calling them incompetent and how I’m repeating things they already know, and how I should have more faith in their ability to learn about animals.

I didn’t think I was coming off as overly rude, I just said that with this particular topic, I honestly don’t think they would be able to.

I know that these practices take a significant amount of time, and we are still young. I want to believe in them and tell them yes, but I actively cannot given how they act and react to things.

AITA for this?

Here is what people are saying.

I think so.

Screenshot 2026 01 07 at 9.40.08 PM His Friend Wants To Get Wild Animals As Pets, So He Tells Him Hed Be Unfit For That Responsibility And Brings Receipts

Dumb fantasies get you through life!

Screenshot 2026 01 07 at 9.40.24 PM His Friend Wants To Get Wild Animals As Pets, So He Tells Him Hed Be Unfit For That Responsibility And Brings Receipts

This made me LOL. Trying not to picture it.

Screenshot 2026 01 07 at 9.40.48 PM His Friend Wants To Get Wild Animals As Pets, So He Tells Him Hed Be Unfit For That Responsibility And Brings Receipts

Can’t say I disagree.

Screenshot 2026 01 07 at 9.41.02 PM His Friend Wants To Get Wild Animals As Pets, So He Tells Him Hed Be Unfit For That Responsibility And Brings Receipts

Seems reasonable.

Screenshot 2026 01 07 at 9.41.27 PM His Friend Wants To Get Wild Animals As Pets, So He Tells Him Hed Be Unfit For That Responsibility And Brings Receipts

I hope bro has a big backyard.

