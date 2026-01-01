His Girlfriend Planned A Romantic Getaway For Just The Two Of Them, But His Parents Are Mad They Aren’t Invited

Balancing your schedule as a working adult is challenging enough as it is.

What would you do if your parents and girlfriend expected you to be two places at the same time? One guy recently took the time to vent about this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for traveling to my hometown for a separate event and not my parent’s birthday?

My (24M) girlfriend (23F) booked a wine tasting for us, as she had a gift card that was gonna expire soon.

She booked this for Valentine’s Day near my hometown.

She sounds like an economical partner.

We live 9 hours away by train, and are full-time students, so money is tight.

The weekend before this, my dad (47M) has his birthday.

Yikes, not great timing on the girlfriend’s part.

Now my mom is texting me something along the lines of: “Shouldn’t you come visit the weekend before to celebrate your dad instead?”.

So, AITAH for traveling home the weekend after my dad has his birthday?

Parents can get sensitive about this kind of stuff. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Maybe the Dad’s birthday wish will be wine tasting?

