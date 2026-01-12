His Mom Posted A Photo Of Him Online And He Didn’t Like It, So Now She’s Disowned Him And They’re Not Speaking

Social media has completely changed how parents and kids interact online, and sometimes it can lead to drama.

No one likes a bad photo posted of them online, but it seems this particular mom might post photos of her son more than he likes it.

They got into a big argument and now they aren’t speaking. Let’s get the full story…

AITA for not wanting to get posted online then getting told that I’m no longer her son my mum (51F) and I (17M) recently went to pick up my car that she got me for my birthday. When they handed over the keys, they asked if I wanted a photo. I declined since I don’t like having my photo taken and I was in my lazy outfit. My mum told me to pose beside the car so she can take a photo for the memories and I just did it cause I didn’t want to argue with her in the dealership.

Fast-forward to a few hours later, I went to go buy some dinner on the way home and left my mum behind in the car. When I returned, she was mid-way through typing some caption on Facebook and I could see it was the photo she took of me beside my car. Some context is that like a few years ago, she made her social media public and basically went down this influencer route. This started to annoy me because everything she posted since she first got Facebook, including baby photos and just ones of me growing up overall, are all on the internet for everyone to get. The whole drive home I was telling her how I don’t like being posted online, which she knows, she even put on the caption for that photo “Even though he doesn’t like his photo taken” like she was trying to tease me.

She brought up how my friends posted me for my birthday, which I said that my friends have photos of me which I don’t mind being posted and would happily take it down if I asked them to. She said that she was my mother and she had a right to post me, and I replied saying I don’t care if she’s my friend or partner, I still hate being posted online. I tried reasoning with her bringing up examples of how people in the past found her account and used photos of me to make fun of me. She just replied with “Then remove and unadd me on social media.” Like that would make any difference. When we pulled up to our house she just told me that she was no longer a mother and she has no son.

It’s been two days since she’s told me that and I’ve just been locked in my room the entire time. Only time I’ve been out is when she was at work or went to bed so I’d avoid being in the same room as her. Tonight, it was my turn to cook dinner so I went out to do that and served her a plate but that was just it. No words were exchanged. I’m just trying to understand if I did something wrong or I should have just let her post me. I feel like it’s my fault kinda since I do let my friends post some photos of me but still, majority of my friends who have posted me before have private pages with only like 200 followers while my mum has over 3k followers. She has also posted photos of me in compromising positions, like me sleeping in the privacy of my room that I didn’t even know about until I went to my mums work to go home with her and a co-worker of hers brought it up and started laughing. I just don’t want a repeat of that. Currently, she hasn’t posted the photo which I’m glad she hasn’t.

