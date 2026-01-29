His Wife Always Sends Food Back For Unnecessary Reasons, And He’s Finally Fed Up Enough To Say Something

Dining out is supposed to be relaxing and enjoyable.

But this man noticed that his wife regularly sends her food back to be remade at restaurants.

While she does this politely, he thinks it’s unnecessary

WIBTA if I asked my wife to stop sending food back so often at restaurants? It seems like between one-quarter to one-third of the time we go somewhere, she sends something back to be remade. In her defense, she is never rude about it. She is always both thankful and grateful to the staff. Now, don’t get me wrong. I’ll also send something back if it’s burnt or wrong.

I feel like most of the time, she sends it back for things that I personally wouldn’t. I’m forced to either wait for my food to get cold. Or eat alone, and then wait for her to eat.

Here are a few examples of reasons she’s asked for her food to be remade in recent memory. The hamburger wasn’t seasoned enough. The fries weren’t as crispy as normal. There was less sauce on her pasta than normal. There was not enough cheese on her cheesesteak.

In my mind, I don’t expect food at a restaurant to be perfect every time. I honestly wouldn’t care about her doing this if it weren’t happening as frequently as it is. At the same time, I want her to be able to enjoy our nights out. WIBTA if I gently brought it up?

If you want the perfect food, you go and make it yourself.

