HOA Board Member Sees Woman Leaving Food Outside For Feral Cats, So He Tells Her To Remove It Or He’ll Throw It Away

Imagine living in a building with an HOA. You’re up late at night and hear some odd noise outside. Would you investigate, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation and decides to investigate. What follows is an interesting exchange between an HOA board member and a crazy cat lady.

Let’s read all about it.

I know the manager I live in a four story building. The ground floor is parking with three floors of units. I’m on the 2nd floor of units so three floors up. My bedroom window and balcony face the alley and I have a door from my bedroom to the balcony. I am always up very late.

He sees something odd in the early morning hours.

One night about 2am I hear a car idling in the alley. I’m nosy so I go look from my balcony. I see a couple get out of the car and pull stuff out of the trunk. It takes me a few minutes to realize the woman is setting out food and water for the feral cats that frequent our parking garage. The cats sleep, scratch, and do their business on and around our cars.

The woman lied, but he called her out on it.

I finally call out to the woman from my balcony to remove whatever she’s trying to leave out because the cats are nuisances and dirty. She responds in her haughty voice “I know the manager and he gave me permission.” I reply “Really? Because there is no manager. These are condos and I’m on the HOA board. If you leave it I will trash it.” They and the supplies were gone by the time I got downstairs.

That’s so weird to sneak around at 2am trying to feed cats.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person shares how their city handles the feral cat situation.

Another person compares cats to the mafia.

This person is partially on the woman’s side.

Those cats need to be relocated.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.