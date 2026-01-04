Homeowner Almost Got Hurt In A Neighbor’s Dangerous Front Yard, So He Reported It To The City And He Got Fined

You gotta pay attention when you’re out jogging on the street!

AITA for informing the municipality that my neighbor’s front yard is dangerous? “Last week while going on a run, I tripped and nearly fell when I walked around the first corner. My neighbor with a house on the corner had apparently just paved his front yard…

Not only that, the tiles were the same color as the sidewalk, but were a few centimeters higher and overall he did a really bad job on putting them in (clearly did not pay a professional to do this for him). I confronted him about this, explaining that I think this is a danger for people who walk there. He disagreed, claiming people had no business walking over his property. So I contacted the municipality to inform them that I think he created a dangerous situation and whether this was allowed. And apparently it was not! The municipality forced him to remove the tiles from his yard and gave him a fine for causing a dangerous situation.

However, the neighbor immediately knew it had to be me who snitched and also informed my other neighbors I’m a jerk who turns in his own neighbors (it doesn’t help I’m the only white person on the block). I am relatively new in this city and neighborhood so I am not aware of any social rules and I certainly did not want to make enemies with all my neighbors. I want to point out that he made the situation in such a way that people will walk trough his yard NOT KNOWING that this isn’t part of the sidewalk. If he thinks people should stay out of his yard, he should not change the situation in such a way that people do not realize they are walking trough his yard. So my question is, AITA for informing the municipality my neighbors front yard is illegal and dangerous?”

