Homeowner Endured Nearly Twenty Years Of Neglected Repairs, But Then Their Backyard Pool Suddenly Became The HOA’s Top Priority

HOAs have a talent for noticing the smallest things while overlooking the biggest problems.

After nearly two decades in the same townhome, one homeowner finds himself under scrutiny for a kiddie pool.

But they couldn’t help but notice the HOA had been neglecting much bigger issues for 20 years.

HOA crazies I’ve lived in my townhome for about 18 years. The place is lovely, but there are no amenities. No pool, no clubhouse, nothing.

But when the homeowner tried to add something extra, the HOA wasn’t a fan.

They handle garbage and “lawn service.” It’s been hot here in Minneapolis, and I had friends visiting with a couple of kids, so I bought a play pool for us. The kids are gone, and I still have the pool up because I like it. It’s in my small backyard. The HOA caught wind of it and immediately annoyed me by giving me “48 hours to take it down before other actions are taken.”

What made this even more annoying was HOAs complete lack of competence in all other matters.

Our dues keep going up, and I can’t figure out why. The website shows an old version of Quicken books, and nothing is broken down. It’s been almost 20 years since our driveway has been repaired, and it is truly an eyesore and rough on my tires.

The HOA soon began waging a paperwork war.

I addressed the issue and never heard back. Finally, two weeks later, I get a registered letter. Well, I missed it, but I’m sure it was about the pool. It’s not coming down out of principle, so what do you think the letter said?

This really grinds this homeowner’s gears.

I’ll take it down, but it annoys me that they have the nerve to cite bylaw issues when the place is falling apart. I let them know that the pool wasn’t coming down, and it took them four weeks to finally have the guts to address it.

The HOA’s lack of action is beginning to threaten the homeowner’s prospects of possibly selling the place.

I just retired and am thinking about selling, but although the place is nice, the driveway is a train wreck. So I’m holding for now, and the kid pool stays. Even though there are no kids. AITA?

Doesn’t seem like the HOA is holding up their end of the bargain.

