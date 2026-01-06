Homeowner Used A Wood Stove For Heat In His Lakeside Property, But His Neighbor Contacted The HOA To Get Him To Stop

If you’re the kind of person who is not a fan of HOAs in any way, shape, or form, you’re gonna love this story!

Imagine you’re just minding your own business, living a quiet life on the lake, and then somebody moves next door who makes your life sooooo complicated. In fact, they won’t even let you heat your house without complaining!

Read on and check out what happened!

AITA for telling my neighbor and HOA to stuff it and leave? “I (25M) own a lakeside property that was legally and officially given to me by my parents. I have been living here for six years and have some great neighbors along with some not-so-great ones. Of all my neighbors I have, only ever had problems with one who lives right next door, named Mariette. She first moved in early this summer as she had the former house on her property demolished and rebuilt. My problems started with her over her the use of my wood stove and fireplaces. With the temperatures getting colder I have started to use them daily. My house is not equipped with any form of heating outside of the wood stove and a fireplace.

He’s gotta stay warm!

This means that from fall until spring I will constantly have them going to keep my place warm. My family never outfitted the home with anything better because it was for weekend trips and we would winterize and leave it when things got cold. My parents thought of adding oil heating when I moved in however I opposed it because it was a waste of money and didn’t mind splitting logs. Five days ago after having received my shipment of logs for the fall I was approached by my neighbor Mariette. She came around asking for my parents to which I said that they don’t live here and that I am the homeowner.

This lady…

She didn’t believe me and said that I was too young to be a homeowner before leaving. Later that day I heard a knock at my door and thought it was my girlfriend so I gave my usual greeting of “Hey Sweet Cheeks” while opening the door.

Unfortunately, it was not her and was Mariette again so I apologized quickly and asked what she wanted. Once again she wanted to speak with my parents to which in a more stern tone said that I was the homeowner.

What a pain in the neck!

This time she finally got it and said that I am violating HOA policy by using wood-burning fireplaces indoors and outdoors. In response, I said that as new as the house looks I am not a member of the group and that the town permits fireplaces and burning yard waste. She then went on to ask why I even needed them because they do nothing but harm the environment. I went on to explain that while the house exterior looks new the house actually has been around since 1930 and still uses a wood stove and fireplace heating. She didn’t believe me yet again and said she would be back with an inspector. Yesterday once again she came with another person who introduced themselves as an HOA inspector.

Get outta here!

They tried to talk about my fireplaces but I shut them down immediately and said that I am not a member of their group. The guy then tried to lie by saying that the HOA is in control of all the properties in the area. I immediately called him out on the lie and said that he is either lazy or a moron for not knowing that I am not with them. We went back and forth one more time before I told them I will not listen to them and to stuff it and leave. AITA?”

He told the HOA to buzz off!

