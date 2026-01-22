Hotel Clerk Didn’t Understand When A Guest Complained She Didn’t Get The Massage She Ordered, But Then Then She Realized The Word Was “Message”

Bizarre misunderstandings happen everywhere, not just in the office. Sometimes you have to laugh when things make sense again.

See how this hotel clerk figured out what confused a customer.

Massage retrieval This just happened and I am dying laughing.

I work at a boutique inn and spa.

It’s a baffling complaint.

A guest calls me and the following conversation happened: “Good Evening hotel Front Desk this is CrazySquirrelGirl. How can I help you?” “Yes. I have been hitting the massage button for an hour and no one is coming to give me a massage.” “I’m sorry. What button?” “The massage button.”

Then it becomes hilariously clear.

“I apologize but where is this button you are pressing?” “On the phone. Massage Retrieval” “Ma’am, do you mean the message retrieval for voicemails?” “OH my God…”hangs up I can’t stop laughing. 🤣

