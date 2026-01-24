Hotel Clerk Was So Impressed With Her Nice Customers That She Accommodated Their Needs With An Extra Room, And Her Boss Was Never The Wiser

When you have kind customers, they really stand out and it’s normal to want to treat them like gold.

See why this hotel worker fixed a problem for guests who were nice to her.

Sometimes You Just Gotta Do Something Nice for the Guests When the Guests Are Nice to You

My hotel was really busy over this past weekend. We weren’t sold out, but we were close enough to near capacity that I was limited on room types should someone need or want to move to a different room type. I had some guests come in right before I was going to run the audit that had a reservation through a prepaid third party.

They were in a tricky situation.

When they got there I saw that it was a family of five with three kids, all teenagers, and they booked a single king. Even with the fact that all our rooms come with a sofa-sleeper standard, that means they have too few beds. The wife was apologetic about it, saying they booked the wrong room type (they booked under a standard room instead of specifying the exact number of beds needed), but once they realized their mistake motels.com wasn’t willing to let them change the room type since they booked last minute. Also, no other hotels in the area had rooms with two beds. The site’s representative basically told them to ask if there was anything I could do. After saying sorry again — which I find surprising, as usually guests will try to make it seem likes it’s our fault — she asked if there was anything I could do to get them in a room with two beds.

OP really wanted to help.

I said I couldn’t since I was completely out of that room type. The only rooms bigger than that I could upgrade to without charging them were our one-bedroom suites, but those are single kings as well. She was upset, but understanding and (the part that shocked me) completely nice about the whole thing. It made me feel bad that I couldn’t fix the issue. After all, in a situation like this in the hotel industry, we rarely get people who are nice. Typically they’re yelling and ranting about how this isn’t their fault and that we’re refusing to help them by fixing their mistake. Then I realize that technically I do have one other room that will fix their problem. I have a couple of two-bedroom suites left as well. Those have a single king in one bedroom, and two queens in the second bedroom, and the obligatory sofa-sleeper.

The solution worked beautifully.

I didn’t even mention it because it’s WAY above the discounted price they were paying and I would have to suggest the option of an upgrade fee. But like I said, I felt bad, and maybe I was just moved by the unusual niceness on their part. I know my FOM might get upset by it, but I upgraded them to the two-bedroom at no charge. They were obviously happy, and extremely appreciative. I mean I guess if I had to, I could justify it as they were only staying for one night AND I was going to run the audit, so there was no way I was going sell that room anyway which I didn’t. Honestly though, I figured it was better to do something nice rather than just be the hardass that my FOM expects me to be on these near sold out weekends.

Here is what people are talking about.

Customer experience is the best investment!

I agree.

Good point! This would help.

Agreed!

It baffles me, as well. It doesn’t serve you at all and takes things away from you.

I love feel-good stories.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.