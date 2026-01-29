Hotel Worker Hears From Customer That There Is A Flood, So She Leaps Into Action And Finds Out The Source Is The Washroom – And It Was Intentional

Work can be incredibly stressful, but this worker’s day is like something out of a movie.

Oh wow he wasn’t exaggerating It’s 10:30 p.m. on a Friday night, middle of the summer. We’re moderately busy, but it’s just about average for this time of year at my property. I’m starting to clean up the desk to prepare for NA to come in and I get a gentleman who comes up to the desk for check-in.

He is one of my last few of the night, so I start my spiel and explain everything about the property no problem, business as usual. As the system is running his card, it comes back as declined. I hold his keys and explain to him what has just happened. Me: Sir, it appears that your card didn’t take (I never say declined the first time it happens unless they make a fuss as not to embarrass them.) Gentleman: Well yeah, I froze my card because this stay shouldn’t be costing me anything and I didn’t want you guys charging my card. This is when I look harder at the reservation and realize that this stay is in fact booked fully with points. Regardless, I need a credit card for incidentals. I explain this to him but he wants to argue with me about the fact that we shouldn’t need a credit card because it’s booked fully with points.

As we’re going back and forth, a line has formed behind him with guests having either questions or wanting to buy items from our grab and go section. As we continue back and forth, a guest from the back of the line steps up and says “Hey I don’t mean to interrupt, but there is a huge leak downstairs and I think you need to go look.” So I tell him “Okay thank you for letting me know, I will go and check it out in a second.” (Thinking in my head that guests are dramatic and surely there can’t be a leak that bad anywhere in here in the middle of the summer time.) He walks away and finally I am able to get Gentleman to present me with a credit card so I can check him into his room. After I do that I tell the other guests their grab and go items are on the house since it was all small stuff and addressing this leak was my first priority.

We have a spiral staircase right in the middle of the lobby so I head towards that to go find this “leak.” As I’m rounding the corner of the steps the man who reported the problem sees me and offers to show me where the leak is. I follow him and as we begin to walk down the hallway I start to hear it. The sound of rushing water hitting the floor. It’s at this point i’m realizing this may actually be a large problem. We get down the hallway and arrive outside a room called the “signing suite” basically just an extra room connected to a pseudo front desk that larger groups sometimes use for conference registration and things of that nature. This room has glass doors looking into it and as I peer through the glass doors I see a pool of water accumulating with a fallen ceiling tile and water pouring through the roof. I begin to panic and realize I have to call my manager, who instructs me to get maintenance over ASAP.

I sprint into action flying up the lobby stairs and jetting towards the bathroom. As I near the door I hear the water rushing louder. Nothing could prepare me for what I saw. Someone had taken toilet paper, stopped up every single sink drain (at least 12 sinks) and turned both sides of the faucets on full blast. I clear the blockages and report it to my manager as vandalism. She responds with some choice words for whoever this vandal is and tells me to notify the houseman to mop all the water down the floor drain and that they would handle the bigger issue downstairs the next day. She told me that they were going to pull the camera footage to try to find out who did it but it seems they were never able to track the person down. According to coworkers a rumor was going around that it was an ex-employee who had recently been fired. Who really knows, though.

