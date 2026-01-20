House Guest Decided A Cold Catered Turkey Was Unacceptable, So They Stirred Up Drama And Forgot What Thanksgiving Is All About

Thanksgiving traditions can look different from family to family, but gratitude is supposed to be the thing that ties them all together.

So when one guest fixated more on the temperature of the turkey than the meaning of the gathering, family drama started simmering long before dinner was served.

AITA for asking if the turkey would be cold My grandma hosts Thanksgiving every year for my family and my aunt and cousins. Last year, the family all agreed to have the turkey catered because it was becoming too much work for grandma to do herself, but she really didn’t want to give up hosting so she made sides along with the dishes everyone brought, and we all split the cost of the turkey.

However, this approach wasn’t suitable for this house guest.

I assumed the turkey would be delivered cooked and maybe heated up a little while before serving. However, Thanksgiving Day came and her oven was being used to cook the sides.

They were very disappointed when it came to the turkey.

I get to the table and the turkey is being served cold (it was delivered the day before and kept in the refrigerator). I didn’t say anything at the time, but to me that is skipping the best part of the turkey and going straight to leftovers.

The next time, they decided to speak up, which upset their family.

So this year when it was mentioned that we were doing the same thing again, I asked my mom if the turkey would be cold. She said that was rude and she wasn’t going to stress her mom out and there was only one oven so not everything could be warmed.

But this house guest continues to draw a hard line on this.

I’m going along with it again, but I told my mom that next year I’d prefer if we could have Thanksgiving somewhere that the turkey can be served hot, and she said I’m being difficult.

This grandmother is already doing far more labor than she deserves to.

What did Reddit think?

If this person wants the meal prepared differently, it’s time to step up and do it themselves.

This commenter shares a strategy for making sure everything is adequately warmed.

This is most definitely not the holiday spirit.

This commenter also is appalled by this person’s bad attitude.

The whole point of Thanksgiving is showing gratitude for the things that matter in life.

And in that regard, this house guest definitely missed the mark.

