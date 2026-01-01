Husband Found A TV Stand Being Thrown Away, So A Lighthearted Gift Idea For His Buddy Turned Into A Marital Debate

Gift-giving is supposed to be thoughtful, not controversial.

When one husband spotted a discarded TV stand that his friend might want, he suggested giving it as a gift.

But when his wife questioned whether it was appropriate as a present, the line between helpful and hurtful got blurry fast.

WIBTAH if I gave a friend “trash” for Christmas? My wife and I are having a disagreement. My neighbor is throwing out a totally intact and rather nice TV stand. It’s made of glass and metal and visually looks an awful lot like the one my friend has.

He knows his friend is in need of a replacement, so he figures, “Why not?”

The stand my friend has is permanently bent or crooked on the portion that holds the TV. It’s the kind with an elevated VESA mount. So the TV is permanently, and obviously, crooked by about 10+ degrees or so. It’s noticeable.

But his wife thinks the idea is too tacky.

My wife and I were discussing what gift to give our friends, and I presented it as a joke at first, as though it would be the sole gift. I then clarified that it would be like a “bonus.” To reiterate, there would be a primary gift and then this TV stand as a second bonus. The TV stand is in fine shape and is visually very similar to what they have currently. AITA?

What constitutes a “good gift” is often a matter of opinion.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe if he didn’t call it a “gift” per se, the exchange would be more acceptable.

It’s also important not to use the word “trash.”

This gift doesn’t have to be part of Christmas at all.

This user doesn’t think anyone is explicitly to blame here.

He should leave it 100% up to his friend on whether he wants to accept.

At the end of the day, he’s still free to gift the TV stand to his friend, but he should be careful about his wording.

After all, one person’s “trash” is another person’s treasure.

