Husband Refused To Help Around The House Even After He Found Out That His Wife Is Ill, So She’s Tired And Sick But Still Has To Take Care Of Everything

WIBTA if I tell my husband to snap out of it? Hi everyone, my first time posting here so sorry if I’ve done anything wrong! Please bear with me because this is long and convoluted…

Basically my F34 Husband M36 has been in a constant state of self pity for roughly 4 years now. I know that sounds harsh but I can’t cope with it anymore. He was had a nasty right knee injury 4 years back and since then I have done everything I can to help him and look after him and both our kids (5&9).

My husband has finally had all of the treatments he needs for his knee injury and is recovered from that thank goodness! But my problem is that now he’s still in this self pitying mindset and acting as though he can’t do anything for himself at all… I’m still being expected to care for him and our children and our home as if nothing has changed. No matter what I or any family members (primarily his mother) tell him he just won’t snap out of being “helpless”.

I have done my absolute best to be caring and understanding with everything he has had to go through and the long road to recovery he has had. But right now I really need the same kind of support I’ve given him in return. I have just been diagnosed with ovarian cancer this past week and I am exhausted. My emotions are all over the place, and I have still been doing absolutely everything with the kids, the house etc on top of all the appointments I’ve had.

Today he’s saying that he’s having chest pains and has been to see the Dr, they told him it’s nothing to be concerned about and he’s complaining of being dismissed. He’s now been in bed all day and asking me to bring him food and drinks etc. I’ve now also had to collect both children from school when he was supposed to be doing that today.

WIBTA if I just tell him to snap out of it and get a grip? And explain I’m the one who needs looking after right now?

