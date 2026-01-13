Husband Tried To Honor A Lifelong Friend’s Big Day, But His Pregnant Wife Accused Him Of Abandoning Her When She Needed Him Most

New parents often struggle to balance personal obligations with the demands of early parenthood.

So when one new dad mentioned flying out for a wedding six weeks after the baby’s birth, his wife worried she’d be left overwhelmed and alone.

What he viewed as a reasonable two-day trip felt to her like total abandonment.

AITA for thinking I need to go to my good friend’s wedding a month after my child’s birth? My wife and I are having our first child very soon, and I’ll be taking two months of paternity leave once she is born (she doesn’t work).

But soon came another big event in his calendar.

My good friend is having a wedding out of state around 6+ weeks after the birth will happen.

His wife isn’t a fan of him taking off so soon before her giving birth.

I think it’s reasonable for me to fly out there for 2.5 days to attend, but my wife is really hurt and says I would be “abandoning” her and the baby if I left them for that amount of time so close to the birth.

He knows she would be taken care of, and he feels he owes it to his friend to show up.

We have lots of family support in the area, so someone can definitely stay with her for those couple of days to make sure she’s not left alone with the baby (her sister already volunteered to do so). I don’t even really want to go that much, but I feel obligated to attend an important once-in-a-lifetime event for my friend. AITA?

