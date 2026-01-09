Husband Wanted To Invest In His Wife’s Inherited Property, But He Doesn’t Think The Deal They’re Getting Is Worth It

Financial decisions can become complicated when family and inheritance are involved.

The following story involves a wife who’s about to inherit some property, and wants her hubby to get involved.

But other family members are making it a lot more complicated.

Let’s take a look!

AITAH for not wanting to invest my time and money into a property owned by others, including my wife? My wife’s aunt is leaving her house and property split in thirds. Among my wife, my wife’s father, and my wife’s cousin. I have two children from a previous marriage.

This man isn’t comfortable investing in a property that his wife only partially owns.

I would have to build a new building on the property for my business. And I would have to invest heavily in remodeling. Am I the jerk for not feeling sure about putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into a property that my wife only owns a third of?

It’s not selfish to protect your future, especially in a situation you’re not sure of.