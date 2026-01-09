January 9, 2026 at 6:15 am

Husband Wanted To Invest In His Wife’s Inherited Property, But He Doesn’t Think The Deal They’re Getting Is Worth It

A small house is a huge land

Financial decisions can become complicated when family and inheritance are involved.

The following story involves a wife who’s about to inherit some property, and wants her hubby to get involved.

But other family members are making it a lot more complicated.

AITAH for not wanting to invest my time and money into a property owned by others, including my wife?

My wife’s aunt is leaving her house and property split in thirds.

Among my wife, my wife’s father, and my wife’s cousin.

I have two children from a previous marriage.

This man isn’t comfortable investing in a property that his wife only partially owns.

I would have to build a new building on the property for my business.

And I would have to invest heavily in remodeling.

Am I the jerk for not feeling sure about putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into a property that my wife only owns a third of?

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s not selfish to protect your future, especially in a situation you’re not sure of.

