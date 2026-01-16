Husband Won’t Wake Up To Go On Family Outing, So This Mom Takes The Kids To Park And Picnic Family Day By Herself

We’ve all had times where we think our partners need to help out and pick up a little slack around the house or with parenting.

In this reddit story, a mom is tired of trying to get her husband out of bed to spend time on planned family days with the kids, so this time she just takes off on her own for the day.

AITAH for taking the kids by myself when it was supposed to be a “family day”? My husband has always had a difficult time getting out of bed. He has diagnosed ADHD and that’s definitely part of it, but he always manages to get to work in time so I know he’s capable of getting up.

Dad is tired, but they do have plans for a family park visit on this particular day.

He worked all last weekend so I’ve been on my own with the kids for about 15 days straight. I don’t work in the summer, so I take them on outings and go to theme parks and the zoo and hiking, all on my own. He complains that he only gets to see the kids for an hour or two after work and says he’s upset he has to miss out on all the outings I do with them because I’m off in the summers. Last night, we talked about our plans for today. We were going to get up and get bagels for breakfast, then head to a playground for a bit or see what else the kids wanted to do. The kids got up at 6:45 so I got up with them. At 7 I asked him to get up and he said he would. He got angry with me for taking the blankets off of him and said to just leave him alone, he’d get up. He tends to be a jerk and snap at me over little things and pick fights when he first wakes up.

Mom is trying to get him up and the kids are trying to get him up.

Over the next couple hours, my kids went in a few times and tried to wake him up. Around 9, I started packing a picnic and by 10, I packed up the kids and left. I probably should’ve popped my head in and told him we were leaving but I was annoyed. I texted him from the driveway and said I tried to wake him up but he wouldn’t get up and he should call if he wants to join us when he woke up.

She tried waking him gently and delaying plans, but what else could she do? Now let’s see how he reacts.

Around 11 he texted saying he didn’t remember me trying to get him up and asked where we were. I told him we were at a park about 45 minutes from our house. He got all annoyed because today was supposed to be a day we spent together and I left. But I think if he wanted to spend the day together, he should have gotten out of bed when the rest of the family did. This is a common occurrence but I used to put more effort into getting him to come with us. But I recently decided I wasn’t gonna let him ruin my days anymore and I’d just do my own thing without him. So I did, and now he’s mad. So AITAH for just leaving?

Now Dad’s upset, and Mom is questioning if she did the right thing for her and the kids. Let’s see what redditors had to say in the comments!

Dad has been working, but so has mom! This commenter thinks mom should have a me day by herself.

This redditor says treat Dad like an adult, tell him just once.

This person has heard the “I don’t remember” line before as well.

This redditor agrees, NTA. If he wanted to, he would!

Adulting is hard, parenting is hard.

Sleeping in is great, but making memories with your family is pretty great too!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.